Japan’s top court finds 2025 Upper House Election held in unconstitutional state

The Grand Bench of the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice Yukihiko Imasaki, delivered the ruling in response to 16 lawsuits filed by two groups of lawyers seeking to have the election invalidated nationwide. However, the court rejected the requests to invalidate the results.

Chief Justice Imasaki said the maximum disparity in vote value had reached a level that raised constitutional concerns. The ruling was supported by 10 of the court's 15 justices, while the remaining five considered the election constitutional.

The decision marks the first time Japan's top court has declared an Upper House election to have been held in an "unconstitutional state" when the maximum vote-value disparity was below 4.00.

The court had previously issued a similar ruling regarding an Upper House election in 2013, when the maximum disparity reached 4.77.

Although the 2025 election was conducted under the same electoral framework as the previous poll in 2022, the maximum vote-value gap increased to 3.13 from 3.03.

Earlier, it was reported Japan government debt fell by 23 trillion yen in the third quarter of 2026.