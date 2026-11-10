Japan govt debt falls by 23 trillion yen in Q3 2026

The debt balance dropped for the first time in two years as the government used yen funds secured through large-scale yen-buying, dollar-selling interventions to redeem financing bills.

In the market interventions in April-May and July-August, the government and the Bank of Japan bought more than 27 trillion yen to curb the depreciation of the Japanese currency.

With Japan's estimated population of 122.69 million as of Oct. 1, the debt per person was about 10.79 million yen.

Of the total debt, general government bonds increased by 4,252 billion yen to a record high of 1,115,135.9 billion yen. Financing bills fell by 25,500 billion yen to 68,899.4 billion yen. Borrowings dropped by 921.9 billion yen to 39,615.5 billion yen.

Earlier, Tokyo-based startup Sakana AI K.K. began preparations for an initial public offering in autumn 2027.