Japan’s TEPCO restarts nuclear power transmission after 14 years

The No. 6 reactor was restarted in late January, marking TEPCO’s first reactor brought back online since the Fukushima Daiichi meltdowns.

Trial electricity transmission began at 2:55 a.m. Monday, following turbine tests the previous evening.

TEPCO plans to gradually increase output from 20% to 50%, eventually reaching full capacity.

Full-scale electricity transmission is scheduled to start on March 18, 2026, supplying power to Tokyo and surrounding areas.

The No. 6 unit last transmitted electricity in March 2012 before being shut down for inspection.

Another reactor at the plant has already received approval for restart from Japan’s nuclear watchdog.