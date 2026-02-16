Japan’s TEPCO restarts nuclear power transmission after 14 years
The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO), has begun trial power generation and transmission for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, Qazinform News Agency cites Kyodo.
The No. 6 reactor was restarted in late January, marking TEPCO’s first reactor brought back online since the Fukushima Daiichi meltdowns.
Trial electricity transmission began at 2:55 a.m. Monday, following turbine tests the previous evening.
TEPCO plans to gradually increase output from 20% to 50%, eventually reaching full capacity.
Full-scale electricity transmission is scheduled to start on March 18, 2026, supplying power to Tokyo and surrounding areas.
The No. 6 unit last transmitted electricity in March 2012 before being shut down for inspection.
Another reactor at the plant has already received approval for restart from Japan’s nuclear watchdog.