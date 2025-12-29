Japan’s Takaichi moves into PM's official residence

Takaichi, the country’s first female leader, had until now traveled to the premier’s office by car from a parliament members’ dormitory in Tokyo’s Akasaka district.

Her move was delayed by a heavy diplomatic and parliamentary schedule, according to sources close to the prime minister.

The decision comes after criticism from opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda, who noted that Takaichi arrived at her office 35 minutes after a powerful earthquake struck northeastern Japan on December 8. At the time, her official car failed to arrive, and she was driven by a security officer.

Takaichi’s relocation follows the precedent of her immediate predecessors: Shigeru Ishiba moved into the residence three months after taking office, while Fumio Kishida did so after about two months.

Earlier leaders Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe chose not to live there, leaving the building unoccupied for nearly nine years until 2021.

Earlier, it was reported that Sanae Takaichi ranked 3rd in the Forbes List of World's 100 Most Powerful Women of 2025.