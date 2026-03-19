Japan's Takaichi arrives in U.S. to meet Trump amid Mideast conflict

Emphasizing the need for de-escalation in the Middle East, Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo ahead of her three-day visit to the United States that she hopes to reaffirm the strength of bilateral ties with Trump on issues ranging from security to the economy.

"Global peace and stability is being threatened, including over the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and energy security," she said. "If the current unstable situation continues, things will get even harder for both Japan and the United States, as well as the rest of the world."

At the White House on Thursday, Takaichi and Trump will discuss ways to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and advance economic security cooperation, Japanese government officials said.

The two leaders will most likely reaffirm the steady implementation of a bilateral deal reached in July.

Under the agreement, Tokyo has committed to directing $550 billion toward U.S.-based projects in strategic industries, including energy, critical minerals, semiconductors and shipbuilding. In exchange, the Trump administration reduced U.S. tariffs on goods imported from Japan.

The second batch of investment deals, to be announced on the occasion of the summit talks, may reach up to 10 trillion yen ($63 billion), a Japanese government source said.

In a "highly unusual" form of hospitality to display their good personal relationship, Trump will host Takaichi for both a working lunch and a dinner later Thursday after the talks, according to the officials.

This visit is Takaichi's first to the United States since taking office in October and her first overseas trip since her Liberal Democratic Party's historic landslide victory in the House of Representatives election on Feb. 8, which helped solidify her political base.

Takaichi held her first summit with Trump in October in Tokyo, days after she became Japan's first female prime minister.

As written before, U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he is considering postponing his planned visit to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, citing the ongoing conflict with Iran.