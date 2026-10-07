Japan’s Suzuki unveils most affordable mini EV

This is the lowest price for a mini EV in Japan. The e Sky minicar will be even cheaper than Chinese EV giant BYD Co.'s Racco mini EV, which is priced at 2.14 million yen. With a state subsidy of 568,000 yen, the e Sky would cost as little as 1,552,000 yen.

While developing the new mini EV, Suzuki focused on ease of handling in tight spaces and convenience, drawing on decades of technical expertise in minivehicles.

The automaker also pursued weight reduction and energy efficiency, giving its mini EV a driving range of 310 kilometers, one of the longest in the segment.

Suzuki aims to sell 1,000 units per month by attracting customers switching from gasoline-powered models.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Jaguar had launched the Type 01, an all-electric four-door grand tourer.