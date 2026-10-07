Jaguar unveils Type 01 as first model of new electric era

The model was presented in New York on October 6. According to Jaguar, Type 01 is designed, engineered and built in the UK and is the first production model based on the company’s dedicated Jaguar Electric Architecture.

Photo credit: official Jaguar's Instagram account

The vehicle delivers more than 1,000PS and has an EPA-estimated range of 400 miles. Jaguar says it can add up to 200 miles of range in 13 minutes using 350kW rapid charging. Orders are expected to open in early 2027, with first deliveries planned for the second half of the year.

Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover said: “From its dramatic design to its captivating drive, Type 01 distils the essence of Jaguar into a luxury grand tourer for a new era.”

Photo credit: official Jaguar's Instagram account

The launch follows Jaguar’s controversial 2024 rebranding campaign, which introduced a new visual identity and slogans including “Copy Nothing” and “Delete Ordinary.” The company is now positioning the brand around design, electrification and modern luxury.

JLR, which employs almost 40,000 people worldwide, says it is continuing to reskill its workforce for an all-electric future.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) had confirmed plans to launch a voluntary redundancy programme for salaried and management employees.