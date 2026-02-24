Japan's startup conducts first test of 'flying car' in Tokyo ahead of 2028 launch

The test flight, organized in partnership with Mitsubishi Estate Co. and Kanematsu Corp., took place over Tokyo Bay. The remotely operated, unmanned aircraft remained airborne for approximately three and a half minutes, traveling around 150 meters.

The company’s SD-05 model is a battery-powered aircraft fitted with 12 rotors and designed to accommodate up to three passengers. It has a projected flight range of between 15 and 40 kilometers. According to SkyDrive, the aircraft’s compact and lightweight design enables it to land in a wider range of locations compared to conventional helicopters, which typically require larger landing areas.

Alongside the flight demonstration, SkyDrive also unveiled a dedicated terminal, which includes an automated facial recognition check-in system and will allow operators to oversee takeoffs and landings.

Additional demonstrations of both the aircraft and the terminal are scheduled to continue through Saturday.

Flying cars are being promoted as a potential solution to urban transportation challenges such as traffic congestion and overcrowded public transit systems. SkyDrive previously showcased its aircraft at the World Exposition in Osaka last year.

Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO of SkyDrive, expressed optimism about future pricing. He suggested that sometime after 2030, fares could fall to "about twice the cost of a taxi ride, or possibly even less."

I believe adoption will increase rapidly because, compared with a taxi, the travel speed would be four to five times faster. Given that level of speed and time savings, people might feel the pricing is only slightly higher, he said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Japan simplifies import rules for U.S.-made cars.