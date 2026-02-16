Japan simplifies import rules for U.S.-made cars

It is reported that the initiative was agreed with the United States in July 2025, following U.S. President Donald Trump's concerns over the low number of American cars exported to Japan.

The same day, the ministry revised relevant ministerial ordinances. For U.S.-made vehicles that already comply with U.S. standards, it removed previously required extra tests for exhaust emissions and noise.

Toyota Motor Corp. intends to import three U.S.-built models, including the Camry sedan. Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. are evaluating similar steps.

Also on Monday, Japanese trade minister Ryosei Akazawa traveled in a U.S.-made Toyota Highlander SUV for the first time. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is renting two such "reverse-imported" vehicles from the United States.

