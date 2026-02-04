Japan’s space agency plans Epsilon S rocket launch in 2026

The plan was submitted to a subcommittee of the Ministry of Science and approved during the day’s meeting.

The Epsilon S is an enhanced version of the three-stage, solid-fuel Epsilon rocket. The launch was originally scheduled for fiscal 2024 but was delayed after explosions occurred during ground combustion tests of the second-stage engines with upgraded propellant in July 2023 and November 2024.

To determine the cause of the incidents, JAXA is conducting replica experiments using a one-fifth scale model of the Epsilon S. These investigations have extended the timeline for launching small satellites planned with the rocket.

