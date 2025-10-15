Japan’s Sojitz invests in construction of new airport in Tashkent

Vision Invest of Saudi Arabia will implement the project based on a public-private partnership. The new airport is scheduled to be commissioned in 2028. The airport will be able to accommodate up to 20 million passengers annually and operate more than 40 flights per hour. It is expected to be the largest airport in Central Asia.

Sojitz Corporation previously participated in airport construction projects in the Japanese city of Kumamoto, on the islands of Okinawa and Palau.

The company is also scheduled to participate in other major infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan, in particular, the construction of an 800-bed hospital, a 1 GW wind farm, and a 1.6 GW thermal power plant in Samarkand jointly with Türkiye’s Ronesans International.

The population of Uzbekistan exceeds 37 million people, the annual economic growth is more than 6 percent, tax incentives and preferences are provided to foreign investors, and the corporate tax rate is 15 percent, Nikkei Asia reports.

As of October 2024, 54 Japanese companies operated in Uzbekistan, which is twice as many as in 2019. Sojitz Corporation opened its first official office in Tashkent in June.

Earlier, the European airports were disrupted by AI ransomware attack.