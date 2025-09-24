European airports disrupted by AI ransomware attack

The European Union's cybersecurity agency ENISA confirmed the incident was a ransomware attack but did not disclose its origin. The outage, which struck check-in and baggage drop services, has disrupted dozens of flights since Friday.

“Broadly, the majority of ransomware activity is still geared towards extortion through data encryption and theft,” said Rafe Pilling, Director of Threat Intelligence at British cybersecurity firm Sophos.

Experts warned that artificial intelligence is making such attacks more sophisticated. “With AI, attackers can launch faster, smarter operations that evade traditional security systems,” said Christian Perry, CEO of Undetectable AI. “This probably won’t be the last time we see something like this.”

He added that the same methods could be used to strike vital sectors such as hospitals, banks, public transport and emergency services. But Perry stressed AI also offers defensive potential: “It’s not all doom and gloom. AI can be trained to work on our side too – spotting unusual patterns, picking up threats faster than any human team, and shutting down attacks before they spiral.”

