Japan's Sanae Takaichi to meet Donald Trump in New York

Takaichi, who will visit New York for four days from Monday to attend the U.N. General Assembly, hopes to exchange views on China with Trump and demonstrate the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance ahead of the U.S. leader's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington on Thursday.

The prime minister is also set to meet with other world leaders attending the General Assembly on Tuesday. She is slated to hold a press conference for Japanese and foreign media after her address at the U.N. body the same day. Trump is also scheduled to deliver an address that day.

The Japan-U.S. summit, which was proposed by Tokyo, will take place amid speculation that Trump may seek to secure economic benefits in his summit with Xi to tout his administration's diplomatic achievements, as his approval ratings remain low and his Republican Party is expected to face a tough battle in the November midterm elections.

As reported earlier, Japan PM Takaichi had reshuffled the Cabinet.