Japan’s ruling bloc proposes plan to allow lethal arms exports

The proposal was presented to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi by Yasukazu Hamada, the LDP’s security policy chief, and Seiji Maehara, who holds the same role in the JIP. The plan recommends changing the operational guidelines linked to Japan’s “three principles on defense equipment transfers.”

Currently, Japan restricts defense equipment exports to five limited categories: rescue, transport, vigilance, surveillance, and minesweeping. The new proposal calls for removing these restrictions, which would open the door for broader defense exports, including lethal arms.

Based on the proposal, the Japanese government is considering revising the operational guidelines as early as this spring.

Supporters of the plan argue that easing the restrictions would help strengthen Japan’s security cooperation with allies and partner nations, while also boosting the country’s domestic defense industry and technological capabilities.

The proposal signals a major shift in Japan’s long-standing security policy, as the country has traditionally taken a cautious approach toward arms exports. If implemented, the government will likely need to carefully explain the policy change to the public and introduce safeguards to address concerns surrounding the export of lethal weapons.

