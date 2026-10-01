Japan’s Nishikori ends career with Japan Open loss

According to JIJI PRESS, the 36-year-old Nishikori declared his retirement back in April, claiming he would wrap up his career at the end of this season.

Nishikori, the first Asian male tennis player to reach a Grand Slam singles final at the 2014 US Open, fought hard against Tiafoe but was stunned in straight sets 4-6, 4-6.

The Japanese started his professional career in 2007 after joining the ATP Tour and went on to win 12 titles and a bronze medal in the men’s singles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics by eliminating Rafael Nadal.

Nishikori’s retirement ceremony will take place on the final day of the Japan Open.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s former №1 tennis player Zarina Diyas had announced her retirement.