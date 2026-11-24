The index of 225 major issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime section ended the day’s session at 58,644.63, up 2,207.98 points, or 3.91 pct, from Friday’s close. The Tokyo market was closed on Monday for a national holiday. The broader TOPIX index closed 90.66 points, or 2.47 pct, higher at 3,764.88, rebounding for the first time in six trading days.

In U.S. trading on Monday, AI-related shares surged as U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp.’s announcement of Jensen Huang’s return as its CEO eased concerns over the outlook for the AI industry. Nvidia shares soared more than 30 pct, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, or SOX, jumped over 14 pct.

AI-related stocks in Tokyo also surged across the board, including Kioxia Holdings, Advantest, SoftBank Group and Tokyo Electron.

Market sources said funds that had flowed out of AI-related shares amid last week’s sell-off returned to the sector following the rebound in U.S. technology stocks.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan’s Nikkei stock index had fallen over 3% on weak tech shares.