EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Japan's Nikkei stock index falls over 3% on weak tech shares

    12:53, 18 November 2025

    The Nikkei stock index dropped over 3 percent Tuesday afternoon, as heavyweight technology issues were sold following losses on Wall Street amid anxiety about the U.S. economic outlook, Kyodo reports. 

    Japan's Nikkei stock index falls over 3% on weak tech shares
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    At 1:19 p.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 1,570 points, or 3.12 percent, from Monday at 48,753.27.

    The Tokyo market was hit by selling of heavyweights SoftBank Group and Tokyo Electron.

    Semiconductor-linked shares also dragged down the Nikkei index, tracking overnight declines in their U.S. counterparts and amid profit-taking ahead of U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp.'s earnings announcement slated for Wednesday.

    On the currency market, the yen briefly moved around the 180 line against the euro, after reaching in New York overnight its weakest level since the single European currency was introduced in 1999.

    Japan Economy Chips Nvidia USA Stock market
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All