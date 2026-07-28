M7.1 quake jolts southwestern Japan, tsunami warning issued

The focus of the 4:27 p.m. quake was in Kumamoto Prefecture at a depth of about 10 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake in the prefecture in the center of the island of Kyushu registered the maximum 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Uki and Hikawa and upper 6 in surrounding areas.

Several people were believed to have been injured in the quake, while a power outage affected about 48,000 households in the prefecture, according to the local fire department and power company.

It also registered upper 5 in neighboring Kagoshima Prefecture and lower 5 in Fukuoka and Saga prefectures.

No abnormalities were reported at the Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture or at the Genkai nuclear power plant in Saga Prefecture, according to Kyushu Electric Power.

Terrifying footage captures the moment 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan pic.twitter.com/ypuVdFblRv — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) July 28, 2026

Powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto, Japan 🇯🇵 (28.07.2026) pic.twitter.com/SHJxBEfLES — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) July 28, 2026

BREAKING: Major damage reported after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Kumamoto, Japan; buildings collapse, injuries reported pic.twitter.com/3QFCwPsVDP — Viral Video News (@viralvideonews3) July 28, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that a 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea on Sunday.