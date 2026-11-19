Tashima, 68, said five member associations backed his bid, including the JFA, but declined to identify the other four. Nominations for the March election close on Wednesday.

Speaking after a meeting of the Asian Football Confederation executive committee in Bangkok, Tashima stressed the importance of governance and transparency. He is seeking to challenge incumbent FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Tashima has questioned FIFA’s decision to suspend the ban imposed on U.S. striker Folarin Balogun after he received a red card at this summer’s FIFA World Cup. He has also questioned the organization’s response to the treatment of the Iranian national team during the tournament.

Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, has also announced his candidacy and secured the backing of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Earlier, it was reported that Kozo Tashima, a FIFA Council member and former president of the Japan Football Association, declared his bid to run in the FIFA presidential election in March 2027.