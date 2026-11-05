Japan's former football chief Tashima enters race for FIFA presidency

"We need to convey to the world the sincerity and soundness that Japanese soccer has developed," Tashima, 68, said at a press conference in Tokyo the same day. "FIFA should regain its fairness."

It is the first time a Japanese has entered the race for the FIFA presidency.

Tashima said that he decided to run in the race, questioning FIFA's decision to suspend for a year a one-match ban imposed on U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, who received a red card during a game at this year's FIFA World Cup, and its response to the United States' tough treatment of the Iranian national team in the tournament. The 2026 World Cup was co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Photo source: JIJI Press

Tashima also pointed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino's failure to respond to questions sent to the incumbent leader of the international soccer governing body.

Earlier, it was reported that a UNESCO advisory body backs Japan’s traditional calligraphy for the cultural heritage list.