Japan's Jera signs 27-yr LNG supply pact with QatarEnergy

Jera said it hopes to contribute to Japan's long-term energy security, with electricity demand set to be driven up by the expansion of data centers, semiconductor manufacturing and other energy-intensive infrastructure.

Jera remains committed to building a resilient, well-balanced LNG procurement portfolio by sourcing from the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the United States, and other regions, the company, one of the world's largest LNG buyers, said in a statement last week.

LNG emits less greenhouse gases than coal and oil when burned.

Thermal power generation, fueled in part by LNG, still plays a role in Japan's energy mix targets despite the country's push for nuclear and renewables. It is projected to stay at about 30 to 40 percent in fiscal 2040 from around 68.6 percent in fiscal 2023, according to the latest energy plan.

In 2023, Japan imported 66.15 million tons of LNG, with 4.4 percent from Qatar. Australia was the largest supplier at 41.6 percent, followed by Malaysia at 15.6 percent.

Separately, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has signed a memorandum of understanding with Jera and QatarEnergy, under which Tokyo can request additional procurements of LNG supplies in response to natural disasters and emergencies deemed as threatening to the country's energy security.

Established in 2015 as a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co., Jera produces a third of Japan's electricity.

