The JCG announced the designation on Friday, highlighting the geological significance of the formation located southeast of Okinotorishima, a remote Pacific island administered by Japan.

A megamullion is a dome-shaped seafloor structure formed when mantle rocks become exposed on the ocean floor through fault activity associated with seafloor spreading.

Situated on the Philippine Sea Plate, the Godzilla Megamullion measures approximately 125 kilometers in length and 55 kilometers in width. It is about 10 times larger than a typical megamullion and is believed to be the largest formation of its kind ever discovered.

The formation received its name in reference to the enormous size of the fictional giant monster Godzilla. It was officially registered internationally under that name in 2021.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the UNESCO advisory body backed Japan’s traditional calligraphy for the cultural heritage list.