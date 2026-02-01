Japan’s food spending ratio climbs to 44-year high

According to the latest Family Income and Expenditure Survey, the ratio, known as the Engel's coefficient, rose by 0.3 percentage points year-on-year to 28.6% among households with two or more members.

Total household spending averaged 314,001 yen ($2) per month, up 4.6% in nominal terms.

Spending on food grew 5.5% in nominal terms, outpacing the overall increase, but fell 1.2% in price-adjusted real terms. This suggests that consumers are becoming increasingly thrifty, choosing cheaper products and reducing their purchasing volume.

The Engel's coefficient tends to fall when income levels rise amid economic growth, encouraging people to spend more money on education, entertainment, and other non-food items.

