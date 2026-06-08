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    Japan’s economy grows 1.8% in Q1, revised down

    08:32, 8 June 2026

    Japan’s economy grew at an annualized 1.8% this January–March, revised down from the preliminary 2.1% estimate as capital investment weakened, Qazinform News Agency cites Kyodo.

    Japan’s economy grows 1.8% in Q1, revised down
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Government data showed Monday, real GDP, adjusted for inflation, rose 0.45% from the previous quarter, slightly lower than the initial 0.51% reading.

    Investment fell 0.7%, compared with an earlier estimate of a 0.3% increase.

    Public investment was revised upward to a 1.5% rise from 1.4%.

    Private consumption grew 0.35%, up from the preliminary 0.27%.

    Housing investment was revised to a 0.9% increase from 0.5%.

    The country’s exports rose 1.8% (up from 1.7%), while imports grew 0.4% (down from 0.5%).

    Nominal GDP expanded at 2.5%, revised down from 3.4%.

    Earlier it was reported, Japanese automakers' global sales fell 1.3% in April.

    Japan Economy GDP Trade Exports Imports Investments Government
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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