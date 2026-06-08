Japan’s economy grows 1.8% in Q1, revised down

Government data showed Monday, real GDP, adjusted for inflation, rose 0.45% from the previous quarter, slightly lower than the initial 0.51% reading.

Investment fell 0.7%, compared with an earlier estimate of a 0.3% increase.

Public investment was revised upward to a 1.5% rise from 1.4%.

Private consumption grew 0.35%, up from the preliminary 0.27%.

Housing investment was revised to a 0.9% increase from 0.5%.

The country’s exports rose 1.8% (up from 1.7%), while imports grew 0.4% (down from 0.5%).

Nominal GDP expanded at 2.5%, revised down from 3.4%.

Earlier it was reported, Japanese automakers' global sales fell 1.3% in April.