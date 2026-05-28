Japanese automakers' global sales fall 1.3% in April

The decrease followed a rise in sales a year earlier driven by last-minute demand ahead of sweeping tariff measures introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and the impact of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s global vehicle sales fell 3.1 pct, with its exports bound for the Middle East plunging more than 90 pct amid the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Nissan Motor Co.'s global sales declined 7.6 pct, reflecting weak overseas sales, including in China.

By contrast, Suzuki Motor Corp.'s global sales jumped 20.9 pct on the back of robust demand in India.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the new mini EV brand EMTA is set to launch in Japan by 2027.