Japan establishes National Disaster Management Agency

The agency, set to serve as the government's command center to respond to natural disasters, is headed by the prime minister. Postdisaster reconstruction minister Goshi Hosono is set to be the first disaster management minister tasked with overseeing the agency.

The agency was reorganized from the Cabinet Office's disaster management division, which had been expanded in terms of personnel and budgets so that the government can better deal with possible huge disasters, also including megaquakes in the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast of central to southwestern Japan.

The agency will cover preparation for disasters, assistance to people hit by disasters and restoration and reconstruction projects in affected areas.

The disaster management minister will have the authority to issue recommendations to other government organizations, which must respect such recommendations. The government aims to work as one on disaster management so it can respond effectively to huge quakes or other disasters.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan is moving forward with plans to establish a backup capital for Tokyo.