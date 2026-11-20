The core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes fresh food prices due to their volatility, stood at 102.9 against the 2025 base of 100. Inflation remained above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for the second consecutive month.

The acceleration was largely driven by rising energy costs following reductions in government subsidies for electricity and city gas bills, as well as higher crude oil prices amid tensions in the Middle East.

Energy prices increased 2.2% in October, reversing a 0.6% decline in September. Electricity prices rose 1.6%, while city gas rates climbed 5.3%. Gasoline prices, however, fell 2.3%, reflecting the impact of government subsidies.

Food prices, excluding fresh products, increased 2.2%, compared with 2.9% growth in the previous month. Price increases were recorded across a range of categories, including prepared foods such as fried chicken, restaurant meals and snacks, amid rising raw material costs.

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea’s producer prices fell in October on lower food costs.