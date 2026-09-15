Japan’s centenarian population surpasses 100,000 for first time

The figure increased by 7,914 from a year earlier, marking the 56th consecutive annual rise. Women accounted for 87.6%, or 94,298, of Japan’s centenarians.

The number has grown dramatically since records began in 1963, when Japan had just 153 centenarians. It passed 10,000 in 1998 and 50,000 in 2012.

Japan’s oldest woman is 114-year-old Fuyo Kishimoto of Kyoto, while the oldest man is 112-year-old Hikaru Kato of Kumamoto.

Japan’s average life expectancy in 2025 stood at 87.33 years for women and 81.35 years for men.

Earlier, Qazinform reported China would raise visa fees sevenfold for Japanese nationals.