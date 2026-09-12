China to raise visa fees sevenfold for Japanese nationals

Single-entry visa will grow from 2,250 yen to 16,750 yen.

Double-entry visa will rise from 3,750 yen to 25,100 yen.

The move follows Japan’s decision in July to increase visa fees for foreign nationals.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the adjustment was made “in accordance with the principle of reciprocity.”

In November 2024, China resumed short-term visa waivers for Japanese citizens.

Under the waiver, visitors can stay in China for up to 30 days without a visa for tourism purposes.