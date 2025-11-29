Japan's ANA cancels over 60 domestic flights due to Airbus software problem

With 34 of ANA's A320 jets requiring a software fix, the cancellations are expected to impact about 9,400 passengers using Haneda airport in Tokyo, as well as those in Tottori, Saga and other prefectures, the airline said.

Japan Airlines Co., the other major Japanese carrier, said its fleet was unaffected.

Airbus said it had found that intense solar radiation could corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls.

