Boeing in turbulence: Crisis of safety, confidence, and corporate culture

Recurring safety incidents and reputational damage

While Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner recently surpassed the milestone of carrying one billion passengers, this symbolic achievement has been eclipsed by repeated safety concerns. From the Air India crash in Ahmedabad to the recent Jeju Air disaster in South Korea, Boeing remains prominently linked - directly or indirectly - to aviation tragedies that dominate headlines, regardless of its level of responsibility.

These incidents continue to draw attention to the company’s safety record in the wake of the two catastrophic 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Photo credit: Unsplash.com

Further undermining public confidence was the January 5, 2024, in-flight blowout of a mid-exit door (MED) plug on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9. According to a final report issued by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the cause was Boeing’s failure to provide adequate training, guidance, and oversight to its factory workers. Investigators discovered that four critical bolts had not been installed to secure the door plug, which had been opened for fuselage repairs and improperly reattached at Boeing’s Renton facility in September 2023 without the required documentation or quality inspection.

The NTSB also criticized the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for failing to ensure that Boeing addressed “repetitive and systemic” nonconformities, and found Boeing’s internal safety management system to be inadequate and lacking formal oversight in the two years prior to the accident. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy called the deficiencies “preventable,” warning that similar quality escapes could result in further accidents.

Whistleblowers and accountability challenges

These findings align with long-standing concerns raised by whistleblowers about Boeing’s internal culture. Former employees have accused the company of fitting sub-standard parts under pressure and retaliating against staff who raised safety issues. The suicide of quality manager John Barnett and congressional testimony by engineer Sam Salehpour have cast a harsh spotlight on the company’s handling of internal dissent and its claims of a “robust reporting culture.”

Photo credit: Unsplash.com

Although Boeing insists that whistleblower protections are in place and cites a fivefold increase in internal safety reports, the credibility of these claims is undercut by mounting legal pressures. Most recently, Boeing avoided criminal prosecution by agreeing to plead guilty to conspiracy to obstruct a federal investigation and paying over $1.1 billion in penalties - a deal that drew sharp criticism from victims’ families.

Labor tensions and economic fallout

On the domestic front, Boeing has struggled to maintain industrial stability. A major labor strike that began in September 2024 over wage disputes halted production lines and cost the firm nearly $10 billion. Although a tentative agreement includes a 38% wage increase and bonuses, the strike illustrated how strained labor relations have become. Simultaneously, Boeing announced layoffs affecting 17,000 workers, underscoring its ongoing restructuring efforts and growing uncertainty around future production and profitability.

The company’s commercial aircraft division reported a $4 billion quarterly loss, and Boeing resorted to a $20 billion share sale to shore up its finances. These developments contributed to sharp fluctuations in its stock price, which tumbled nearly 5% after the recent Air India crash - even before the cause was known.

A long road ahead

Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, has promised a renewed focus on safety and cultural reform, but the path to recovery remains steep. As the NTSB investigation shows, Boeing’s challenges are no longer isolated incidents; they reflect systemic breakdowns in quality control, oversight, and corporate accountability. With legal liabilities mounting, public trust wavering, and global scrutiny intensifying, Boeing’s long-term reputation - and its position in the global aerospace market - now hangs in the balance.

Photo credit: Unsplash.com

Earlier, it was reported that the aircraft that crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat, in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad Airport, was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Air India. The flight, AI171, was en route to London’s Gatwick Airport with 242 passengers and crew on board. The crash occurred approximately five minutes after takeoff. On Friday, June 13, Air India confirmed that there was only one survivor from the tragic incident.