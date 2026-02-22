Japanese zoo responds to newly viral video of baby macaque Punch
Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan has responded to concerns following a viral video showing Punch, a baby macaque previously featured by Qazinform News Agency, being dragged by an adult monkey in his enclosure.
Punch was abandoned by his mother at birth and has since been raised by zoo staff. He gained widespread attention earlier this week after footage showed him carrying a stuffed orangutan, which caretakers provided to help him cope with loneliness.
좋은 아침입니다 #punch pic.twitter.com/3yaGr82iD9— marcokim (@Lifegoesonkim) February 21, 2026
However, a new video circulated online that shows Punch being approached and briefly dragged in circles by a larger monkey before retreating to a corner of the habitat with his toy. The footage sparked concern among viewers.
@news.com.au Punch the viral monkey was seen seeking comfort in his stuffed toy after he was beaten by the older monkeys at the Ichikawa Zoo. #animals #animal #monkey #japan ♬ original sound - 🤍
In a statement posted on social media, the zoo explained that prior to the incident Punch had attempted to interact with another baby monkey but was rejected. The adult macaque involved in the video is believed to be the mother of that infant and may have reacted protectively.
"While Punch is scolded, he shows resilience and mental strength. When you observe these disciplinary behaviors from other troop members toward Punch, when he tries to communicate with them, we would like you to support Punch's efforts, rather than feel sorry for him," the statement reads.
The zoo also noted that Punch has recently made progress in communicating with other monkeys. Following the surge of visitors after the videos went viral, the facility asked guests to observe viewing rules and be mindful of the zoo’s limited space.
A punch that makes me miss mom's embrace 🐒🥺✨ #punch pic.twitter.com/x4ArqrPyhh— 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐈𝐬𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐬 (@Leki_Denis) February 20, 2026