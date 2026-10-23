Japanese writer Ryu Murakami dies at 74

Murakami made his literary debut in 1976 with Almost Transparent Blue, which won the Gunzo Prize for New Writers and the prestigious Akutagawa Prize. The novel became a bestseller, selling approximately 3.5 million copies.

His other notable works include Coin Locker Babies, In the Miso Soup and Kyoko. His writing explored social issues and the darker aspects of contemporary society, earning recognition in Japan and internationally.

For around 20 years, Murakami also served as the principal interviewer on the economic talk show Kanburia Kyuden (Canbria Palace).

His funeral was held privately, with only family members in attendance, in accordance with the family's wishes.

Earlier, it was reported that legendary former coach of the Chicago Bears Mike Ditka died at the age of 86.