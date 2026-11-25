The paint, Fastar, developed by Nippon Paint Holdings Co., resembles the slimy surface characteristic of tuna. Applying it to the bottom of vessels helps reduce frictional resistance and therefore speeds them up, improving fuel efficiency, according to the Japanese company.

After studying the mechanism of high-speed swimming by tuna in the ocean, Nippon Paint mixed a jellylike material containing abundant moisture with the paint, mimicking the slime covering the tuna body, as a means to reduce friction.

By preventing the surface of a vessel’s underwater hull from becoming rough to a significant degree and protecting it from fouling by marine organisms including barnacles and algae, the paint is estimated to improve fuel efficiency by up to 14.1 pct.

Since its release in 2021, the paint has been used on more than 2,000 vessels.

Earlier, it was reported that giant bluefin tuna had been sold for $3.2 million at the Tokyo’s Toyosu market.