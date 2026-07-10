Japanese tea joins sake as nationally protected brand

The move is part of the ministry's efforts to combat intellectual property infringement by imitation products amid a global boom in matcha Japanese green tea.

It is the first time that an agricultural, forestry, fishery or food item produced anywhere in Japan and under the jurisdiction of the ministry has been given protection under the geographical indication, or GI, system, which usually covers goods from particular regions of the country.

Japanese tea is the second item eligible for GI protection regardless of areas of production, after Japanese sake, which falls under the jurisdiction of the National Tax Agency.

Green tea exports totaled about 72.1 billion yen in 2025, helping drive the growth in exports of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan had unveiled the world’s first Pokémon airport.