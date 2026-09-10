Japanese scientists: Mercury's radius shrinks by over 10 km

The team's findings were published in the U.S. science journal Geophysical Research Letters on Thursday.

Mercury's radius currently stands at some 2,440 kilometers. Observations by the U.S. space probe Messenger and other equipment have confirmed that there are many wrinkle ridges on the surface of the planet that formed as the ground contracted.

While attempts had been made to estimate the planet's shrinkage based on the length and other characteristics of such wrinkles, there was a possibility that the shrinkage was underestimated because the geological features were unevenly distributed.

Using a new analysis method, Gaku Nishiyama, a postdoctoral researcher at the university, focused on the possibility that the wrinkles may have been obscured by craters formed by meteor impacts and lava eruptions.

Earlier, it was reported that September will offer skywatchers several notable celestial events, including brilliant Venus, the September equinox and the Harvest Moon near Saturn and Neptune, according to NASA.