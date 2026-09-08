Brilliant Venus and Harvest Moon to light up September skies

From September 14 to 20, the Moon will guide observers to several celestial landmarks. About an hour after sunset, it will pass near Antares, the bright reddish star at the heart of the constellation Scorpius.

The Moon will then move toward the “Teapot,” a distinctive group of stars in Sagittarius. Under especially dark skies, observers may see a hazy band of the Milky Way appearing to rise from the Teapot’s spout, pointing toward the center of our galaxy.

On September 18, Venus will reach peak brilliance during its evening apparition. Shortly after sunset, it will shine low above the western horizon, outshining every star around it. A clear view of the horizon will provide the best chance to see the planet before it sets.

September 19 will mark International Observe the Moon Night, inviting people around the world to observe the Moon and learn more about lunar science, exploration and its cultural significance.

The September equinox will occur on September 22, marking the beginning of astronomical fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere. At the equinox, the Sun is directly above Earth’s equator, and day and night are nearly equal in length around the world. Daylight will then continue to decrease in the Northern Hemisphere and increase in the Southern Hemisphere.

On September 26, the Harvest Moon will rise in the east shortly after sunset. Saturn will appear nearby, while faint Neptune will complete a wide triangle in the sky. Saturn will be visible to the naked eye, but Neptune will require binoculars or a telescope. Dark skies and good observing conditions will improve the chances of spotting it.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Aurigids, a minor annual meteor shower, reached their peak on the night of August 31 to September 1, offering skywatchers a chance to see shooting stars at the beginning of September.