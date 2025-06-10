Japan gov't to release additional 200,000 tons from rice stockpiles

The released rice will consist of 100,000 tons each from the 2020 and 2021 harvests. Koizumi said he expects the 2020 rice to be sold in stores at 1,700 yen ($12) per 5 kilograms.

The move will leave the country with a rice reserve of around 100,000 tons, down from about 910,000 tons before the government began releasing stocks through auctions in March and April.

A sharp decline in stockpiles has raised concerns that the government's rice reserves could fall short in an emergency. Koizumi has expressed interest in increasing rice imports to ensure a stable domestic supply.

Koizumi said the rice will be distributed to smaller supermarket chains and specialty shops, as well as major retailers, with the farm ministry set to begin accepting applications on Wednesday.

"We will deliver the stockpiled rice quickly so that it will reach consumers at lower prices," Koizumi told a news conference.

The government essentially stores 1 million tons of rice in preparation for emergencies such as disasters or crop failures, buying 200,000 tons annually from farmers over five years. Japan's annual domestic rice demand is roughly 6.7 million tons.

Rice has been in short supply at stores in Japan since last summer, keeping prices elevated. Prices have doubled compared with a year earlier, averaging 4,223 yen per 5 kg in the week through June 1.

The ministry suspects some wholesalers and farmers are hoarding rice in anticipation of price hikes.

Earlier this month, the government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held the first meeting of relevant ministers to discuss Japan's rice policy and examine why the price uptrend has persisted.

Facing public frustration, the government began earlier this year to release rice stockpiles to address the soaring prices, the first-ever discharge of reserves to alleviate distribution shortages.

Koizumi, who became farm minister on May 21 after his predecessor, Taku Eto, resigned over a gaffe about gifts of rice from supporters, decided to release 300,000 tons by resorting to the rare step of sales through direct contracts with retailers in the hope that the cheaper rice would bring down overall prices.

The remaining reserve is "sufficient to respond to disasters or poor harvests," Koizumi said, pointing out that only 40,000 tons were released after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan, which triggered one of the world's worst nuclear accidents.

