Born in Tokyo in 1939, Chiba was taken by his family to the Korean Peninsula as an infant and then to Japanese-controlled Manchuria in present-day northeastern China when he was 2. He experienced the end of World War II there and endured the ensuing chaos of violence and looting before returning to Japan in 1946.

He developed an interest in manga around that time and joined a manga magazine group before making his debut as a professional manga artist at age 17.

Chiba won a children's manga award sponsored by publisher Kodansha Ltd. in 1962. He went on to release hits including "Shiden-kai no Taka," about the struggles of a wartime pilot, as well as the sports manga "Harris no Kaze," which turned into a hit television anime.

In 1968, Chiba teamed up with comic artist Asao Takamori, also known as Ikki Kajiwara, to create "Ashita no Joe," a series about a protagonist named Joe Yabuki who devotes his life to boxing.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Japanese writer Ryu Murakami died on October 17, 2026, at the age of 74.