Japanese libraries to trial new book sales amid decline in bookstores

The program is aimed at increasing opportunities for people to buy books, particularly the elderly who may be unfamiliar with the process of using online shopping sites.

The trial will be conducted in a number of libraries by TRC Library Service Inc., which provides library services for local governments and others, in conjunction with major book wholesaler Nippon Shuppan Hanbai Inc., they said.

The libraries will have separate counters for book purchases and regular lending as well as taking orders for books not held in stock.

The trial will be funded by the two companies which are currently selecting candidate libraries. They expect to expand the system if demand for book sales is strong, they said.

As the libraries may also sell stationery and locally-grown vegetables, an official from Nippon Shuppan Hanbai said, "We hope to create a hub for local interactions by revitalizing libraries."

The number of stores excluding university cooperatives or secondhand bookstores in Japan stood at 7,828 in March, down 145 from the previous survey in August, according to the Japan Publishing Industry Foundation for Culture. The survey also found 24 cities in 15 prefectures had no bookstores at all.

Bookstore operators have come under pressure due to the nation's falling population and increasing popularity of online sales.