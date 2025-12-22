Japanese H3 rocket fails to put geolocation satellite into orbit

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is investigating the cause of the premature cutoff of the rocket’s second-stage engine, which occurred shortly after launch.

Michibiki No. 5 is part of the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS), designed to provide highly accurate geolocation services for smartphones and vehicle navigation across Japan, including urban and mountainous areas.

The launch had already been delayed twice earlier this month due to technical issues. Japan began operating its own geolocation system in 2018 with four satellites, supplementing the U.S.-run GPS.

Michibiki No. 6 was successfully launched in February. JAXA ultimately plans to expand the constellation to 11 satellites, ensuring redundancy and wider coverage across Asia and Oceania.

