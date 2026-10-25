Japanese Emperor, Empress mark opening of national cultural festivals in Kochi

The Imperial couple arrived in Japan's western prefecture aboard a special plane from Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

Photo: JIJI Press

At the opening ceremony in the prefectural capital, Kochi, the Emperor and Empress, along with other attendees, offered silent prayers for the victims of recent disasters across the country, including a massive earthquake in the prefecture of Kumamoto in southwestern Japan in July.

In his speech, Emperor Naruhito said, "I hope that the beauty of local traditions and culture will be recognized anew, and that the foundation of cultural and artistic activity will spread further, leading to the creation of a new culture."

On Monday morning, the Emperor and Empress are to visit a braille library in Kochi. In the afternoon, they will visit an international print exhibition in the town of Ino and an exhibition of works by people with disabilities in Kochi, before returning to Tokyo.

Earlier, it was reported that Typhoon Champi may approach Japan’s Kyushu as heavy rainfall set records.