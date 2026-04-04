Japanese-affiliated LNG tanker sails through Strait of Hormuz

This is likely the first Japanese-affiliated vessel to sail successfully through the major oil chokepoint since the blockade.

The Sohar LNG vessel, which was among 45 Japanese-affiliated ships idling in the Persian Gulf, has traveled through the strait to the Gulf of Oman.

According to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, both the vessel and its crew members are safe.

"We'll continue our operations while prioritizing the safety of our crew members, cargo and ships," a company official said.

As reported earlier, Iran tightened control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, forcing oil tankers into a narrow route under the supervision of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and, in some cases, charging millions of dollars for passage.