Japan tops travel & tourism development rankings

Japan was followed by the United States in second place, Spain in third, Australia in fourth, and France in fifth, according to the WEF report.

The Asian country had slipped to third place in the previous 2024 rankings, after ranking first in 2021.

The latest report highlighted Japan's strong cultural resources, improved transportation infrastructure, and progress in dispersing visitors beyond major tourist destinations amid the fight against overtourism following a surge in foreign visitors.

"By extending its visitor base and encouraging more travel beyond major tourism centers, the country has reduced concentration risk while continuing to achieve record tourism performance," the report said.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan's Astana is set to spend 320 million tenge on tourism development.