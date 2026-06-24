Could Osaka become Japan’s second capital? Japan’s ruling party OKs bill

The LDP’s General Council gave its backing after the JIP agreed to amend the bill, limiting the scope of any referendum on introducing special wards to residents of the city concerned, rather than the entire prefecture.

The proposal aims to designate a major city capable of serving as a backup hub for Tokyo’s core government functions in the event of a disaster. The initiative stems from policy agreements inked by the two parties last October when they formed a coalition government.

Originally, the bill featured a provision allowing prefecture-wide referendums on administrative reforms within a city. This would have enabled a vote across Osaka Prefecture on the JIP’s long-standing plan to restructure Osaka into special wards.

The clause drew strong opposition from the LDP. On Monday, Prime Minister and LDP President Sanae Takaichi urged JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura – to remove the provision. Yoshimura subsequently agreed, clearing the way for the bill’s approval.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had won EXPO 2025 Osaka Theme Development nomination.