Japan to tighten visa rules with language proficiency requirement

The revision, expected as early as mid-April, aims to curb misuse of the visa system, where some individuals enter under professional categories but end up working in unskilled jobs.

Under the new policy, applicants must demonstrate B2-level proficiency on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, equivalent to N2 on the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT). Currently, the visa requires academic qualifications and relevant work experience but does not mandate Japanese language skills.

The rule will apply to new applicants intending to work in jobs requiring Japanese, though international students transitioning to this visa status will be exempt.

Additionally, companies banned from hiring under the technical intern training or specified skilled worker programs due to violations such as unpaid wages or abuse will also be prohibited from accepting workers under this visa until their suspension period ends.

As of late 2025, Japan hosted about 4.13 million foreign residents, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

The number of foreign nationals staying under the visa status for engineer, specialist in humanities or international services totaled around 475,000, making them the second-largest group of foreign residents after permanent residents, who numbered about 947,000.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Japan discussed expanding cooperation across priority areas.