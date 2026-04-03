Kazakhstan, Japan discuss expanding cooperation across priority areas

The talks centered on the concrete execution of the agreements reached during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan in December 2025.

The sides exchanged views on global energy security amid international instability and explored prospects for expanding cooperation across priority sectors, including energy, critical minerals, industrial cooperation, digitalization, transport and logistics.

The meeting highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing role as a reliable partner for Japan in diversifying supply chains, strengthening economic security, and promoting sustainable transport routes.

The Kazakh ambassador presented an overview of current trade, economic, and investment matters, showcasing promising opportunities.

In his turn, Kenji Yamada confirmed Japan’s interest in holding the next meeting of the Joint Commission of Government and Private Sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on Economic Cooperation in Astana later this year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Japan intends to pivot to Kazakh oil amid the Strait of Hormuz crisis.