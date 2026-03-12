EN
    Japan to tap oil reserves amid price surge

    04:42, 12 March 2026

    Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Wednesday that the government will release its oil reserves as early as Monday amid soaring crude oil prices, JIJI Press reports.

    Oil prices
    Photo credit: WAM

    Takaichi also said that the government will keep retail gasoline prices around 170 yen per liter or lower on average nationwide.

    According to the prime minister, she has instructed industry minister Ryosei Akazawa to implement emergency measures as soon as possible.

    Earlier, it was reported that Tengiz oilfield had resumed output.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
