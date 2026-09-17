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    Japan to shut down Mihama nuclear reactor after dripping water found

    18:41, 17 September 2026

    Kansai Electric Power Co. said Thursday it will manually shut down the No. 3 reactor at the Mihama nuclear power plant in central Japan after water was found dripping from equipment that does not contain radioactive materials, Kyodo reported.

    Japan
    Photo credit: Wikipedia

    No abnormal radiation levels have been detected in the surrounding environment, according to the utility and Fukui Prefecture. The nuclear power plant is located in Fukui Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast.

    Earlier, it was reported that Türkiye is set to launch its first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, by year-end.

    World News Asia Japan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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