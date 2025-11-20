Japan to raise visa fees for foreign residents next fiscal year

The new fees come amid a rise in foreign residents in the country, with the cost of changing visa status or reissuing for a term of one year or longer to be hiked by up to 40,000 yen ($250) or so from the current 6,000 yen. A permanent residency visa may be upped to over 100,000 yen from 10,000 yen.

The new fees are expected to be in line with those of western countries, with the government likely to submit a bill in next year's ordinary parliamentary session to revise the immigration control law, which sets a 10,000 yen cap on such fees.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had instructed a hike in visa fees to match other major countries during a ministerial meeting on policies on foreigners earlier this month.

The Immigration Services Agency in April hiked visa issuance fees due to inflation, from 4,000 yen to 6,000 yen for renewals or changing status, and from 8,000 yen to 10,000 for permanent residency.

The number of foreign residents in Japan as of the end of June hit a record high 3,956,619 people, according to the agency.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Tokyo tops the 2025 ranking of the world’s richest cities.